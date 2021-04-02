Acts Of Kindness Connect Families To Community, School And Home

On a brightly sunny March 7, 100 families from Hicksville Public Schools were provided parking spaces at the Broadway Mall to complete a chalk drawing, the culminating event of a three-week grades K-12 Kindness Challenge. The event was made possible by a collaborative effort involving the Hicksville Council of PTAs, the Broadway Commons Mall and the Hicksville Public Schools.

“On behalf of the Hicksville Council of PTAs, it was an absolute pleasure to partner with Broadway Commons to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness within our community,” Council of PTAs President Erin Guida said. “It was wonderful to see parents and children making special memories together while simultaneously supporting our local businesses and thanking our Hicksville Heroes.”

“It was great,” said one member of a Hicksville High School chalk drawing team. “It brought us all together—something we have not been able to do for a year because of the pandemic.”

Younger artists said it was fun and that they learned about color blending as they made the blank parking spaces come alive with color and messages of kindness.

Many thanks to the Broadway Commons Mall for supplying the parking spaces, a bag of chalks, $10 gift card and a blanket to each of the participant groups. And to the Nassau County Police, Hicksville’s Fire Department, PSEG Long Island workers, Legislator Rose Walker, members of Hicksville’s school board and a representative from the Safe Center, who attended to support the students and accepted the Thank You cards the students created.

Congratulations to all the Kindness Challenge Chalk the Walk students and their families who truly believe that acts of kindness can change the world.

Here are the contest winners:

Most Unique

Crista Sara Saji, from Woodland

Best Elementary

The Fernandez Family from Old Country Road

Best Secondary

Lily Wagner, Saamia Hassan, Jasmine Roldan & Riya Jassi from Hicksville High School

Best Kindness Statement

Suha Latif, Alexa Gomez, Ruby Dias & Prisha Dass from Hicksville High School

The PTA Council of PTAs and the school district would like to thank the following for their support of the Kindness Challenge:

PTA Presidents:

– Cindy Garcia from Fork

– Alyssa Fiorese (and her daughter, Jordana) from SEPTA

– Mary Ospina (and her son, Mark) from East Street

– Sharon Olivares from Woodland

– Eileen Chen from Old Country Road

– Annette Beiner from Hicksville High School & PTA Council

– Christine Weih – from PTA Council

DJ:

Robert Shapiro from Unforgettable DJ

Special Appearances:

– Chad Wyman, Supervisor of Fine Arts

– Stephanie Sullo, HCT President

– Laura McConnell, OCR Principal

– Brenda Judson, Board of Education Vice President

– Carla Hoene, BOE Secretary

– Irene Carlomusto, BOE member

– “Ed” LI Crewman from PSEG

– Elizabeth Flagler – Head of External and Internal Communications for PSEG

– Debbie Lyons, Director of the Child Advocacy Center from the Bethpage Safe Center

Police Officers:

Giudice, Lovelace, Oswald, McCartin, Ragolia and Rothwell

Firefighters:

Chairman Dwyer, Vice Chairman Merk, Commissioner Ofenlock, Commissioner Mulligan, 1st Assistant Chief Moskas, Lt. Niemczyk, Captain LaRosa, Firefighters Granville, Han and Shah

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District