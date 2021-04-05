Curran Partners With Senator Thomas And Catholic Health Services For Vaccinations

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran recently partnered with New York State Senator Kevin Thomas and Catholic Health Services to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for residents in need at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre. The event vaccinated about 200 eligible Nassau residents as a part of the county’s ongoing effort to ensure an equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines were targeted to the vulnerable and hard to reach communities in the Hempstead, Freeport, Roosevelt and Uniondale areas.

“Equitable access to the vaccine remains my priority and these targeted vaccine distributions are key to reaching our minority communities and vulnerable populations. Thank you to Senator Kevin Thomas and Catholic Health Services for their partnership which helped make this pop-up event a success. Nassau is leading the way with vaccine distribution and along with our medical partners we have already distributed at least one dose of the vaccine to close to 30 percent of Nassau’s residents and we continue to move full speed ahead to get our residents protected from this deadly virus,” Curran said.

“Community-based vaccine pods are essential in bringing the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine to those who have been hardest hit by the virus. I am incredibly grateful to be partnering with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Catholic Health Services of Long Island to make sure our most vulnerable residents have access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Senator Thomas said.

As per New York State prioritization guidance, Nassau County and its partners are only able to vaccinate eligible groups at this time. Visit www.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine for more information on who is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

—Submitted by the office of County Executive Laura Curran