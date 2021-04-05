Sarah Grace Foundation To Host Virtual 5K Race

Sarah would be 31, so let’s run the 3.1

The Sarah Grace Foundation for Children With Cancer, Inc. is calling all runners, walkers, cyclists and wheelchair athletes for its first ever virtual 5K. Participants in the “Hugs for Sarah 2021 Virtual 5K” can run alone, with a friend or with a team, and all entrants will receive a custom race bib and medal.



Registration will take place from April 1 to 30 with an entrance fee of $35. Participants can sign up on the foundation’s website, www.thesarahgracefoundation.org/shop-donate/ “These are difficult times for many families, especially those of children with cancer,” Foundation President Matt Weippert said. “In the absence of in-person fundraising events, virtual events such as this become more critical in helping fulfill the Sarah Grace Mission: providing smiles to children with cancer, one child at a time.”

All participants must provide an email address for their race bibs as well as a street address in order to receive their medals. Proof of finishing all 3.1 miles is not required to receive the medal, but the Foundation is encouraging all participants to share photos form their virtual 5k with the hashtag #HugsForSarah5k. Participants can begin the race any time after registration, but must share their completion efforts prior to May 31. Anyone registering prior to April 10 will be entered in a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card as well.

The Sarah Grace Foundation is named in honor of Sarah Grace Weippert, who lost her nine-month battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in November 2002 at 12 years old. A 5K race equals 3.1 miles, and this year, Sarah would have turned 31 years old on March 31, so join Matt, Marissa, and James Weippert as they run the 3.1 for Sarah and all children with cancer in the #HugsForSarah5k.

All proceeds from the race will support the programs and activities of The Sarah Grace Foundation for Children With Cancer, an all-volunteer organization. Core programs include The Escape Hatch, Gabe’s Chemo Duck, The Bead Program, Sarah Grace’s Book Angels and holiday toy distributions. The Foundation also provides financial aid for families, including; meals, transportation, household expenses and funeral expenses.

The foundation is currently working on additional virtual-based fundraising efforts. Visit www.thesarahgracefoundation.org/shop-donate/ if you would like to donate online. If you would prefer to mail in a donation, it can be mailed to the foundation at 17 East Old Country Rd., Unit B, PMB 202, Hicksville NY 11801.

-Submitted by the Sarah Grace Foundation For Children with Cancer, Inc.