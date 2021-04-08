Pennsylvania Man Arrested For Drugs In Hicksville

Major Case Bureau report the arrest of a Pennsylvania man that occurred on March 23 at 10:02 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, as part of Operation Natalie, COPE officers on patrol observed a black Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on South Oyster Bay Road, committing multiple vehicle and traffic law infractions. Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a stop. The operator of the vehicle then parked, exited the vehicle and began to walk away from the officers while making furtive movements toward his front right pants pocket. Officers observed a black knife within his front right pants pocket and attempted to safely secure the knife from the subject. The subject became verbally combative with officers, refusing to comply with their commands and actively resisted arrest. After a brief struggle 33-year-old defendant Frank Randolph was placed into custody.

An investigation was conducted with The Secret Service, New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center. Randolph was found to be in possession of the following items:

Forty-six glassine envelopes containing a substance believed to be heroin, a substance believed to be methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, equipment to manufacture and fabricate fraudulent documents, re-encoded forged credit cards, 109 blank credit card templates, 22 blank chip credit cards, three credit card reading devices, equipment for fabricating identifications and credit cards, personal account information of an unknown victim, a forged Rhode Island driver’s license, 54 governmental ID holograms belonging to various states and a blank Social Security card.

Randolph is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, six counts second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, four counts criminal possession of forgery devices, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, false impersonation, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and multiple traffic infractions. He was arraigned in Mineola.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department