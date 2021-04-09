Hicksville Art Teacher Awarded Supplies For Students

Art teacher at Lee Avenue Elementary School in Hicksville, Staci Kolinsky, was awarded more than $1,000 in art supplies for her students, thanks to Donors Choose. Donors Choose is a nonprofit that allows individuals to donate to classroom projects. The organization’s mission is to ensure students in every community have the tools they need for a great education.

Donors Choose awarded Staci Kolinsky more than $1,000 worth of art supplies.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

Due to not being able to share art supplies because of the pandemic, Kolinsky will be providing hundreds of individual oil pastels and watercolor sets to students to help increase their artistic capabilities.

Examples of some of the art supplies students were provided with.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

