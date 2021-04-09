Hicksville Art Teacher Awarded Supplies For Students

Art teacher at Lee Avenue Elementary School in Hicksville, Staci Kolinsky, was awarded more than $1,000 in art supplies for her students, thanks to Donors Choose. Donors Choose is a nonprofit that allows individuals to donate to classroom projects. The organization’s mission is to ensure students in every community have the tools they need for a great education.

Due to not being able to share art supplies because of the pandemic, Kolinsky will be providing hundreds of individual oil pastels and watercolor sets to students to help increase their artistic capabilities.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District