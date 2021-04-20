Hicksville Student Chosen For Albany Conference

Congratulations to Hicksville High School senior Omika Samlall, who has been selected to participate in the virtual Students Inside Albany Government Educational Conference. Samlall will represent the East Nassau chapter of the League of Women Voters.

The conference brings together high school students from across the state to learn about New York’s government. The program will start with a presentation on New York Youth Civics Initiatives. Students will sit in on panels discussing the importance of voting and media influences on public policy. The interactive conference also gives students the chance to attend a legislative session and meet with legislators from their own district in breakout rooms.

The goal of the conference is to increase students’ awareness of their responsibility in representative government and to inspire high schoolers to get involved. This year’s virtual conference is slated for May 21 and 22.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District