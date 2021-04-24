Hicksville High School Senior Wins Art League Of Long Island Award Of Excellence

Congratulations to Hicksville High School senior Aleena Abraham, who won an Award of Excellence from the Art League of Long Island. Abraham was honored for her painting, “Tenderness,” which was displayed during the “Go APE” Advanced Placement Student Exhibition.

This year marked the 14th annual “Go APE” Advanced Placement Exhibition. The exhibit, which was virtual this year, featured 2D and 3D works by 124 AP and IB Art students from 37 Long Island High Schools. Abraham was one of seven students who were selected for an Award of Excellence.

Hicksville High School students Cailin Hoang, Stephanie Lopez and Isabella Weber were also participating artists in the exhibition, which ran virtually from March 15 to April 9.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District