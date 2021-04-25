County Executive Calls For Major Expansion Of Veterans’ Healthcare And Housing

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced that she is seeking $85 million in federal infrastructure funding to expand healthcare and housing for veterans. The funding would assist Nassau Health Care Corporation (NHCC) renovate facilities to include veteran’s in patient services and specialized care, as well as establish a Veteran’s Adult Day Health Care Program and make upgrades to unoccupied apartment buildings located on NHCC’s East Meadow Campus to house veterans suffering from housing insecurity. The funding would preserve NHCC’s role as the region’s only public safety net healthcare system and establish an important satellite to the Northport VA Hospital for thousands of veterans who require treatment but find it out-of-reach due to distance constraints.

“We have an opportunity to expand critical care and enhance quality-of-life for thousands of veterans who bravely served our country,” County Executive Curran said. “Too many veterans right now in Nassau face burdensome hurdles as they travel to out-of-county facilities for specialized care. This is a chance for the federal government to step up in the upcoming round of stimulus bill discussions to deliver for our veteran community”

Congressman Tom Suozzi added, “A partnership between the Northport VA and NUMC is a creative and innovative approach to save this vital resource and expand veterans’ services.”

“The men and women who have served our nation should never be without a place to call home. I am committed to continue my call for increasing support and services for Veterans and their families here in Nassau County. I applaud Laura Curran for her strong efforts on behalf of Nassau veterans and look forward to continuing our work together,” New York State Senator John E. Brooks said.

Senator Kevin Thomas said, “Veterans in Nassau County are facing unprecedented economic hardships and health concerns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. By expanding healthcare and housing for veterans in Nassau County, we can ensure that every single veteran in Nassau has access to the specialized programs and services they need and deserve. I thank Nassau County Executive Laura Curran for her tireless efforts to ensure that our County’s veterans are receiving the care they need during the pandemic and beyond.”

“This is a great first step to protect and enhance NHCC’s irreplaceable role as the only safety-net healthcare system in the area.” CSEA Local 830 President Ron Gurrieri said. “We are equally pleased that the program will not only provide vital assistance to our nation’s heroes but do so in a manner that amplifies NHCC’s core social mission and presence in the community.”

“Nassau County’s veterans deserve the best and this proposal will make our County a leader in providing access to healthcare and housing for veterans,” Ralph Esposito, Director of Nassau County’s Veteran Service Agency, said. “I thank Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and her team for putting veterans and their families first.”

Veterans residing in Nassau County often travel hours to access enhanced medical treatments offered at VA hospitals. The closest VA hospitals for Nassau’s more than 40,000 veterans are located out-of-county, in Suffolk, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The physical distance and time required to travel to these out-of-county facilities is often difficult for veterans to navigate, and results in a disproportionate number of veterans lacking access to medical care.

“Nassau County carries a proud tradition of supporting our heroes who served our country,” Curran said. “Expanding existing services and renovating unused space at this well-known location could help transform how Nassau serves those who served our country.”

Through a hybrid healthcare model that preserves NHCC’S mission of serving the most vulnerable, Nassau County would become home to New York State’s first Veteran Housing Village.

—Submitted by the office of Nassau County Executive Laura Curran