Reminder—Budget Vote And Trustee Election

Hicksville voters: Please remember—Hicksville Public School’s Budget Vote and Trustee Election will be held in-person on May 18 OR by absentee ballot due to the district clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on May 18.

In-person voting will take place at the district’s seven elementary schools on Tuesday, May 18, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. All election workers will be practicing and enforcing CDC COVID-19 guidelines. If you are not registered to vote, you may do so on Tuesday, May 4, from 3 to 8 p.m. at one of the district’s seven elementary schools.

Alternately, residents may choose to vote by absentee ballot. Registered voters will NOT automatically be receiving an absentee ballot as they did last year during the governor’s COVID-19 school closure. However, you may request an absentee ballot if you do not want to or are unable to vote in-person on May 18. An application for an absentee ballot can be accessed from the district website: www.hicksvillepublicschools.org/board_of_education/absentee_ballot_information

Completed absentee ballot applications can be mailed or dropped off in the black lockbox at the Hicksville School District Office, 200 Division Ave. Once your application is received the district clerk will mail the absentee ballot to the address listed on your application or schedule a time for pick up. Completed ballots can be mailed to or dropped off at the district office. Applications are accepted up to Monday, May 17, but the ballot must be picked up at the district office. Completed absentee ballots must be received by the district clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. Voters must remember to sign and seal the oath envelope.

This year’s budget vote will contain four propositions:

• Proposition 1 is the 2021-22 school budget.

• Proposition 2 is the 2021-22 Capital Reserve. This reserve will fund a variety of projects utilizing excess funds in the 2020-21 Unappropriated Reserve at NO ADDITIONAL COST to the taxpayer.

• Proposition 3 is the 2021-22 Long Term Capital Reserve which will fund health and safety and additions and renovations that align with the district’s strategic goals by transferring surplus funds over a number of years and at NO ADDITIONAL COST to the taxpayer.

• Proposition 4 is the annual Gregory Museum appropriation for educational services.

Important upcoming budget dates:

• Wednesday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.: budget hearing

• Tuesday, May 18, 7 a.m.–9 p.m.: budget vote and trustee election

Visit www.hicksvillepublicschools.org/board_of_education/school_budget/2021-2022_budget_information to learn more about each proposition on the 2021-22 ballot and more.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District