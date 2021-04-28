Helping Others, Big And Small

Having the power to save a life is one of the most rewarding aspects of the human existence. Whether one is a healthcare worker, a member of law enforcement or the military, an educator or someone on the street, the ability to help something or someone in trouble fills the heart with immeasurable joy.

This is one of the reasons why I chose healthcare as my career choice. The importance of helping others less fortunate was a virtue instilled in my heart by my own parents, who often donated time and finances to lend a hand to those in need. Dad often assisted those with whom he worked, whether to assist in moving to a new residence or giving a few bucks to help someone get back on their feet. Mom often donated her time to the church and she often donated our no longer worn clothing and unused toys to Goodwill Services. The power to assist is to share the load, to lift and edify another human, and is important if we are to survive as a species. My parents taught me the importance of helping because it makes the world a better place.

In the same vein, my husband and I have shown our daughter the importance of giving back. We often told her that we have been blessed, so we must bless others in the same respect. Our daughter occasionally accompanied me to work until my husband could pick her up after he returned home on late nights, which taught her the importance of helping those in need. We donated time and effort to those less fortunate, including donating food, time and clothing to multiple charities on Long Island. I believe this has enabled her to become a more compassionate educator, especially because she teaches her students the importance of helping each other and making the world a brighter space to grow.

Last week, our girl sent a text that contained a video of what appeared to be bushes and dirt. The caption read, “I SAVED A LIFE TODAY.” After I viewed the video several times, I realized what was happening. Our daughter found a tiny field mouse entangled beneath the cyclone fence that bordered her backyard and the yard next door. Carefully, she had worked to detangle the mouse from the clutter of leaves and chain link and freed him. He allowed her to hold him for a short time and stayed with her when she placed him gently on the ground to give him some water. He eventually scurried off into the brush of a neighboring yard to live another day.

We often saved birds that were attacked by larger wildlife, although sometimes the birds passed in the box before we got them to the animal hospital. One morning two summers ago, I went into the garage and heard the frantic flapping of wings close by. I was alarmed to find a tiny Carolina wren, who had somehow flown into the garage and gotten stuck on a trap that the exterminator had left in the far corner. I cooed to the bird as I removed it gently, but some of the tailfeathers were stuck to the glue trap. I managed to free her feet and some of the feathers, though she appeared a little lopsided. She flew off quickly as I silently breathed a prayer that she would not become dinner for one of the feral cats in the area. My wish was answered several weeks later when she appeared at the feeder, some of the tail feathers already regenerated.

Several weeks ago, my husband and I took a walk through Muttontown Preserve and heard what sounded like a duck in excruciating pain. Because he is also a tremendous animal lover, we sought out the source of the sound, ready to help the possibly injured duck at a moment’s notice because we were the only souls in the parking lot. We laughed when we found several hundred male wood frogs in the swampy area behind the preserve’s learning center. We also breathed a sigh of relief that no ducks had been harmed.

Helping others, whether human or animal, is an important part of who we are. Each of us bears the responsibility to help in some small way. The benefits reaped are immeasurable, as they enable us to grow and glow in the light of something so much bigger than ourselves.

I wish all the helpers out there a wonderful week. We are celebrating Nurse’s Week and Teacher Appreciation Week almost simultaneously this year. May the selflessness and helping nature of these folks inspire us to reach new heights and help others, no matter how big or small the assist.

Patty Servidio is an Anton Media Group columnist.