Man Arrested For Burglaries In Hicksville And Westbury

The Second Squad reports the arrest of male for multiple burglaries that occurred on April 10 at 2:45 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, Second Precinct officers responded to a residence on Mead Avenue for a burglary that just occurred. Upon arrival officers broadcast a description of the subject. Responding officers located the defendant, 27-year-old Carlos Morinville, with no known address, and placed him into custody. A further investigation determined the defendant was also responsible for the following burglaries:

On March 16—a residence on Circle Drive in Westbury, on March 24— a residence on Barry Drive in Hicksville, on April 7—a residence on Princess Street in Hicksville, and on April 8 —a residence on Mirabelle Avenue in Westbury

Morinville has been charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned on April 11 in Mineola.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department