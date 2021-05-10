Town Officials Congratulate Hanan Products On 75th Anniversary

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Lou Imbroto and Town Clerk Rich LaMarca recently joined with the executive leadership of Hanan Products to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their renowned company.

Hanan Products was founded in 1946 by research chemist Stuart Hanan, who pioneered an industry when he created Tasty Whip, one of the first whipped dessert toppings ever manufactured. Since then, Hanan has become a leading food production manufacturer, developing a broad line of premium quality whipped toppings. Imbroto and LaMarca joined with Hanan executives and family members to celebrate the special occasion and present them with a citation commemorating all that their company has contributed over the past 75 years.

