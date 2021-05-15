Hicksville Student Nets Manhattan College Scholarship

The Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) has awarded its prestigious 2021 Nicholas J. Bartilucci Manhattan College Scholarship to Hicksville’s Harkamal Randhawa. This annual scholarship is open to entering freshmen who are enrolled full-time in any engineering degree program at Manhattan College.

Randhawa was presented with the scholarship based on academic excellence. He thanked NSWCA and its members, stating “I was thrilled to learn of my selection for this honor and am deeply appreciative of your support. Since I first visited the campus a year ago, I have always wanted to attend Manhattan College and become part of the community here and, because of your support, my aspirations have grown even more. My family and I thank you so much for giving me this incredible opportunity.”

After finishing his undergraduate studies, Randhawa plans to work in the field and hopes to return to school for an advanced degree in architecture.

Newly elected NSWCA President Amanda Field presided over the virtual ceremony.

For more information about the new 2020 NSWCA board or other related NSWCA matters, contact Jamie Stanco with Progressive Marketing Group, Inc. via email at jpstanco@pmgstrategic.com or call 631-756-7160.

—Submitted by the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association