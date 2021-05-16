Hicksville Conducts Leak Detection Survey

Water district finds sources of six of nine detected leaks

The Hicksville Water District (HWD) recently conducted a comprehensive leak detection survey to report on potential leaks occurring within portions of its distribution system. Leaks in the distribution system, because the water mains are several feet below the surface, can easily go undetected. Through this effort, the District identified the locations of six leaks that will keep thousands of gallons of water from escaping the water mains.

“We as a community spend a lot of money pumping and treating for water which is why we have the responsibility to make sure it does not leak out of the system along the way to our customers’ homes,” HWD Chairman Karl Schweitzer said. “Using specialized equipment, we are able to pinpoint the locations of these leaks and swiftly repair them.”

The district contracted New York Leak Detection, Inc. (NYLD) to conduct the survey, which involved inspecting fire hydrants, in-line main valves and service valves. The company was able to identify the source of six leaks, reporting back to the District with recommendations on how to remedy the issues.

Leak detection is the art and science of using non-intrusive methods to search for, find and mark-out leak locations on pressurized pipelines. There are innumerable variables involved in locating underground utilities, such as topography, size and complexity of job site, depth and proximity of buried utilities, above ground obstructions, short turnaround schedules, changes in the scope of work, lack of (or outdated) blueprints and adverse weather conditions.

NYLD used three types of equipment during the survey, including an RD8000 Pipe & Cable Locator, an LC2500 Leak Correlator and an S-30 Surveyor. The LC2500 Leak Correlator, coupled with acoustic testing, was used to determine leak locations. Suspected leak sources were discovered by finding correlations between contact points. This aided NYLD in showing the District where exactly it would need to work in order to fix individual leaks, greatly increasing the efficiency with which the District could solve the problem.

Leak detection surveys help the HWD to maintain its infrastructure, further ensuring that residents continue to receive quality service while conserving as much water as possible.

-Submitted by the Hicksville Water District