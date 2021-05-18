Stop & Shop Taps Hicksville Boys & Girls Club For Bag Program

The Hicksville Boys & Girls Club has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of May.

The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, which launched in May 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

The Hicksville Boys & Girls Club was selected as the May beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Stop & Shops located in East Meadow on Hempstead Turnpike, and the Hicksville store located on Old Country Road. The Hicksville Boys & Girls Club will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at these locations during May, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

“We at the Hicksville Boys & Girls Club are very excited about being chosen of the beneficiary of the stop and shop bag program from the Hicksville and East Meadow stores”, Hicksville Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Thomas Bruno said. “All proceed from this fundraiser will be used for programing for our club members,”.

The Hicksville Boys & Girls Club is a nonprofit based in Hicksville NY. Founded in 1972, the Hicksville Boys & Girls Club provides a variety of services to this community which include afterschool recreational and educational programs. Visit @ HYCBGC.COM to learn more about the Hicksville Boys & Girls Club.

-Submitted by the Hicksville Boys & Girls Club