Hicksville Hits Broadway

Tired of not enjoying live music and entertainment for the past 15 months? Join Hicksville Public Schools and the Hicksville Council of PTAs as they partner with Broadway Commons Mall to bring the community a special student showcase of music, art and more on June 3-5. Artworks by the district’s K-12 students will be displayed in store windows and throughout the mall during the event.

Attention senior citizens. Senior citizens are welcomed on June 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. for a free coffee and pastry from Panera, courtesy of the Hicksville Council of PTAs. Each attending senior citizen can receive a ticket redeemable for one coffee and pastry from a member of Hicksville High School’s National Honor Society who will be stationed at a table outside Panera.

Also on June 3, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., a variety of K-12 music performances—from chamber singers to band—will take place near the center court. Don’t miss these talented young musicians as they present show tunes you will love.

On Saturday, June 5, from noon to 3 p.m., a community event with games, photo opportunities, raffles baskets and a chance to win a $100 mall gift card will be held.

The community is asked to come out from June 3 through June 5 to support these talented students and be a part of this joyous, community-affirming event.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District