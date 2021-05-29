Career Day Broadens Horizons For Hicksville High School Students

Students at Hicksville High School recently participated in a virtual Career Day. Almost 2,000 students explored a variety of career paths guided by over 75 professionals from chefs to CEOs. Seven of the presenters were Hicksville alums, including Tim Parker (2011), a professional soccer player.

A follow-up survey of the students indicated that more than 90 percent felt the speakers were informative. “This was the best 40 minutes of my life so far.” one student commented. Teachers also felt that the event supported their classroom curriculum and enhanced students’ practical learning.

The district would like to thank Career Day, Inc. Executive Director Beth Cucheister for bringing this informative program to our high school students for the second year in a row. Supervisor of Guidance (K-12) Effie Rafaelides, Alice Hannon, Veronica Velez, Kevin DiBennedetto and the entire guidance department, along with high school administration, worked tirelessly to make this opportunity possible.

Career Day Inc. organizes full day programs at local schools that can change the lives of young people by introducing them to the paths others have taken to reach their professional goals. Contact Executive Director Beth Bucheister at beth@careerdayinc.org for more information.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District