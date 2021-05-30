Building Back a Better Nassau County

Over the past few years, we have witnessed the middle class in Nassau County strain to support their families.

The pandemic exacerbated these struggles, making it clear that the problems we’ve put on the back burner for decades can no longer be ignored.

Residents of Nassau County will come back stronger than ever under the American Jobs Plan. Nassau County is seeking $2.08 billion for 27 projects that would generate 7,400 good paying jobs. Among the County’s proposals, Nassau University Medical Center would receive millions of dollars, which would dedicate two entire floors of the hospital to providing the best medical services to our veterans.

And let’s be clear: public health infrastructure is in as much need for improvement as our roads and bridges. We will also benefit from cleaner water and be protected from storm surges with proper investment in the Bay Park Conveyance Project.

The American Jobs Plan would allow Nassau County to support the middle class with prevailing wages, solid healthcare, and reliable pensions, creating a new economy that will provide good paying jobs for future generations. I stand with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and urge our congressional representatives to support this ambitious plan.

—Nadia Holubnyczyj

Nadia Holubnyczyj is a candidate running for the Nassau County District 8 legislative seat