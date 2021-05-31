Criminal Mischief Investigation In Hicksville

The Second Squad reports the details of a criminal mischief that occurred in Hicksville on Sunday, April 18, at 6:04 p.m.

According to detectives, a 56-year-old male victim heard glass break and then observed a rock land in his living room at his Arpad Street home. There were no injuries reported.

The subject seen in the video is described as a male, 19-20 years of age, medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and black face mask.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact the Second Squad at 516-573-6253 or call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department