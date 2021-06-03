Barry Tech Prepares Hicksville Student For Successful Auto Industry Career

Hicksville High School student Brandon Ayala Arce, who is studying automotive technology at Nassau BOCES Barry Tech, is well along the path to a lucrative, successful career in the auto industry through the Barry Tech Work-Based Learning program.



Ayala Arce is interning at Broadway Garage in Bethpage, where he is working under the guidance of an experienced Barry Tech alum. The owner is very pleased with the Hicksville resident’s hard work, skill, attitude and ability, and says that Brandon has an innate aptitude in the automotive field. The Barry Tech work-based learning program is a cooperative effort with a number of industry partners that gives students an opportunity to apply what they are learning in the classroom in real-world work settings. The program follows all guidelines established by the New York State Departments of Education and Labor and is supervised by certified work-experience teacher-coordinators. Students observe, interact with and assist their career education sponsors while gaining work experience in their chosen fields.

-Submitted by Nassau BOCES Barry Tech