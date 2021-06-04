Hicksville Man Arrested For DWI Accident

The Nassau County Police Department reports the arrest of a Hicksville man for an incident that occurred on May 7 at 11:05 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to police, Second Precinct officers responded to Old Country Road and Division Avenue for an auto accident involving an overturned vehicle. After a thorough investigation it was determined that 21-year-old defendant Michael Blanco, while operating a 2017 Dodge Charger, had struck a 2013 Toyota Highlander, causing it to overturn. The defendant had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. The defendant was placed into police custody without incident. The Toyota Highlander had four occupants who were all taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The defendant is charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned on May 8 in Mineola.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department