Guidance Center To Host Jonathan Krevat Memorial Golf And Tennis Classic

North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center is excited to announce that its is back this year at a spectacular new location, Nassau Country Club in Glen Cove. The event, which will be held on June 14, raises money for the Guidance Center, Long Island’s premiere children’s mental health organization.



“Our work bringing hope and healing to kids and families is more important than ever,” said Michael Mondiello, one of the event’s co-chairs and a Guidance Center board member. “The pandemic has created enormous stress and anxiety, and we are here to help address the crisis in children’s mental health.”

Co-chair Michael Schnepper concurred, stating, “The past year has been difficult for adults, but in some ways it’s been even harder for young people. Their entire normal routines with school, friends and extracurricular activities were upended, and the impact is going to continue long after COVID-19 is behind us. That’s why this fundraiser is such a crucial event.”

The Krevat Cup is one of the Guidance Center’s most anticipated events of the year, providing a full day of activities.

“Golf may be the main feature, but tennis is my game,” said Troy Slade, co-chair and board member. “And we’re adding pickleball to the event for the first time ever, so that’s going to provide even more opportunity for friendly competition.”

While all current health and safety protocols will be in place to protect the safety of guests and staff, most of the event will be held outdoors, making it a perfect opportunity to enjoy great games while benefiting an important cause.

“The golf course is among Long Island’s best,” said board member Dan Oliver, this year’s newest Krevat Cup co-chair. “It’s going to be a terrific day, including a delicious breakfast, lunch and cocktail hour. I hope many community members will join us to support the life-saving work of the Guidance Center.”

The event will also feature an exclusive silent auction, which is open to everyone, regardless of whether they buy tickets for the day. Bidding began on June 1.

For those interested in participating, becoming a sponsor or placing a journal ad, it’s not too late. Contact Nicole Oberheim, Noberheim@northshorechildguidance.org, 516-626-1971, ext. 337.

—Submitted by the North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center