Delores Quintyne Honored By Farmingdale State College

Farmingdale State College recently announced that it will rename one of its original campus buildings in honor of Delores Y. Quintyne, a community activist and civil rights pioneer in the Town of Babylon and across Long Island. Conklin Hall — a center for student activities — will become Delores Y. Quintyne Hall at a campus ceremony scheduled for June 15.

“This is a great honor and one that completely surprised me,” Quintyne said. “Thank You. This is really special. I never thought of myself as deserving of such an honor. I am humbled by this recognition. I am proud and grateful because this recognition demonstrates that my life’s work has made an impact. I have tried to work hard so that others might thrive and excel. As the great John Lewis said, ‘Get in Good Trouble’, which is what I did. I’m truly blessed and honored.”

FSC President John Nader explained the decision that led to the renaming stating, “When the College embraced the idea of naming a campus building in honor of a local activist and civil rights leader, Delores was a clear and inspiring choice. Her legacy should never be forgotten. The college is honored to recognize Ms. Quintyne for her tireless and effective advocacy for equality and justice.”

Quintyne has been a resident of Amityville, NY for almost 60 years. She has been a civic leader and a trailblazer for civil rights. Her achievements include calling attention to, and ultimately improving, the deplorable living conditions of migrant workers at Long Island duck farms. Quintyne is the recipient of numerous honors and awards for her life-long work including:

Certified Life Member of the National Association for Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

A Co-founder, along with and her husband, Irwin, of the Suffolk County Congress of Racial Equity (CORE) and former chairperson of the organization

Town of Babylon Trailblazer for Civil Rights Award, 2003

The Harriet Tubman Humanitarian Achievement Award, 2003

Recipient of the “Women of Distinction Award” from New York State Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre, 2015

Recipient of the Suffolk County “Shero Award” by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Long Island Chapter, Inc., 2020

Served on the Town of Babylon Zoning Board of Appeals

Delores Quintyne was instrumental in locating a new Babylon Town Hall annex in North Amityville as part of a 40-year effort to revitalize the neighborhood. The annex, which houses the town’s Department of Human Services, is named for her late husband, Irwin, who passed away in 2004.

FSC President John Nader and College Council Chair Patricia Hill Williams began conversations about the rededication of the building over a year ago. State University of New York leadership embraced the idea. Chancellor Jim Malatras stated, “Ms. Quintyne’s story is an inspirational one and her activism is deserved of being celebrated for all who step foot on your campus to see.”

Farmingdale State College has one of SUNY’s most diverse student populations and is an engine of opportunity for Long Island students. In announcing Farmingdale’s decision to honor Quintyne, Nader added, “The college recruits from many of the same communities in which Delores Quintyne has worked for equality and opportunity. The college shares those goals and views Delores as an inspiration to our students.”

Delores Y. Quintyne Hall will continue to house student government and clubs, student activities staff, an Esports arena, and a broadcast studio. In addition to offices and conference rooms, the two-story, 19,700 square-foot building includes a high-tech media lounge, a game room and two outdoor patios.

-Submitted by Farmingdale State College