Eight Hicksville Artists Honored For Excellence

Eight students from Hicksville High School were selected to have their artwork displayed in this year’s Long Island’s Best: Young Artists at The Heckscher Museum exhibition.

Congratulations to the following students:

• Aleena Abraham

• Shannon Comiskey

• Cailin Hoang

• Stephanie Lopez

• Zuleyma Romero

• Kelly Ryan

• Lily Wagner

• Isabella Weber

Students were challenged to select art on display at the museum as an inspiration for their own work. They also had to write a written artist statement describing their inspiration and artistic process.

More than 300 young artists from 56 high schools across Nassau and Suffolk counties submitted artwork. The eight Hicksville students are among the 83 who were selected for the exhibition.

This marks the 25th year of the Long Island’s Best: Young Artists at The Heckscher Museum exhibition.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District