Hicksville Man Arrested In Overdose Investigation

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Hicksville man during an overdose investigation that occurred on May 25 at 4:21 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into a fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident led to the arrest of 29-year-old Joseph Demm. Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives placed the defendant under arrest without incident.

Demm is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned on May 26 in Mineola.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department