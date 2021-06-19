Railroad Museum To Celebrate Opening On June 26

The Oyster Bay Railroad Museum is proud to invite the public to join them in celebrating two major steps forward—the grand opening of the historic presidential station and turntable, both listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which recognizes buildings and locations considered historically important and worthy of preservation.

While the station’s complete restoration remains on course, this significant event comes after the full restoration of the western and southern facades—due in large part (and with great thanks) to major donors, including The Dolan Family Foundation, The Bahnik Family Foundation and the Robert D. L. Gardiner Foundation.

Over the last several months, board members and volunteers concentrated their efforts in upgrading the station’s interior to accommodate various displays and exhibits, along with dedicated areas for a gift shop and information center. The turntable, which was long used by the Long Island Railroad to reverse direction of locomotives on the Oyster Bay line, has been made fully operational after great dedication and commitment from our volunteers and third party contractors.

The celebration will take place on June 26, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Station (1 Railroad Ave. in Oyster Bay—the northern end of upper Audrey Ave., just north of Oyster Bay Town Hall). It will continue at 11 a.m. in recognition of the Turntable at the Museum’s Display Yard just east of the station (Bay Avenue, Oyster Bay, at the marina entrance to Theodore Roosevelt Park).

Visit www.obrm.org for more information.

—Submitted by the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum