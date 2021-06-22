Hicksville Boys & Girls Club 2021 Scholarship Winners

The Hicksville Boys & Girls Club’s 2021 scholarship winners are Rachel Katz and Daniel Joyce. Katz was this year’s Hicksville Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year and will be attending Nassau Community College this fall. Joyce was last year’s Youth of the Year and will be attending the College of Charleston this fall.

Katz’s scholarship was provided through a generous donation to the club from one of the club board members Randi Ross and her husband Steve. The club would like to congratulate the two winners and wish them success in their continuing educational endeavors.

-Submitted by the Hicksville Boys & Girls Club