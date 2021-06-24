A Smashing Success-Hicksville Hits Broadway

“In a year filled with obstacles, it was a breath of fresh air for our wonderful art and music students to have an outlet to show how hard they have been working this year,” Hicksville Director of Fine and Performing Arts Chad Wyman said about the three-day student showcase held at Broadway Commons Mall on June 3, 4 and 5.  From the Hicksville High School Jazz Ensemble, Winter Guard and String Ensemble to solo vocal and instrumental pieces, mall-goers were treated to performances by more than 130 music students and were able to view over 200 pieces of K-12 artwork from the district’s nine buildings.

Hicksville’s elementary students flexed their muscles in a percussive performance at the Broadway Commons Mall in early June.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

 

In an ongoing partnership with the mall, “Hicksville Hits Broadway” plans were begun months ago by the PTAs, under the leadership of PTA Council President Erin Guida, to provide the opportunity for the district’s fine arts students to have a concert and art exhibit experience when COVID-19 prevented the normal in-school schedule of these events that are so important to budding young musicians and artists.

The board of education hosted an informational table at the “Hicksville Hits Broadway” three-day event. Here Vice President Brenda Judson (left) and trustee Linda Imbriale table-sit on Saturday, June 5.(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

“Hicksville Schools made a decision very early on to make sure the arts continued unabated in this year of COVID, and to have an event like this that featured our students, teachers and community was truly special,”  Wyman said. “I cannot give enough praise to Mrs. Guida and The Hicksville Council of PTA’s for making this possible!  BRAVO to all involved!”

Senior citizens were treated to beverages and pastries from Panera and special performances by our high school musicians on Thursday, June 3. Here, Superintendent Litzman (center) welcomes seniors to the event.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

The extravaganza included raffles supported by the PTA units at all nine schools, plus the board of education, SEPTA, the Council of PTAs, Hicksville Alumni Association, Hicksville’s Congress of Teachers, Hicksville’s Athletic Booster Club and the Robotics Booster Club.

Informational tables during the event included Hicksville High School’s Class of 2022, the Hicksville Public Library, the Northwest Civic Association, Hicksville High School (HHS) and HMS Robotics, the Robotics Booster Club, the National Art Honor Society students, the HMS Art Club students and the Booster Club.

Hundreds of pieces of K-12 artwork were displayed in the mall during the event for attendees and passersby to enjoy.(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

“We, as a community, needed this uplifting moment, and what brings people together better than art and music…our kids!” Guida said. “It was wonderful to see our district students sharing their talents with our Senior Citizen guests, their parents and the entire community.  The success of this event wouldn’t have been possible without the collaboration of so many. On behalf of the Hicksville Council of PTAs, I would like to give a huge shout out to our Supervisor of Fine Arts, Chad Wyman, who created the enthusiasm that led the charge in our partnership. We look forward to our continued partnership that will bring more special events to our community while focusing on the accomplishments of our students.”

Middle and high school Robotics team members attended to demonstrate their robots on a sample competition table.(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

The Hicksville Council of PTAs would also like to express its gratitude to teachers Adam Nadler, Beth Garner, Brian Vollmer, Caroline Calleo, Craig Mateyunas, Danielle Donnelly, Jen LaCava, Jennifer Weiss, Jonathan Shmuel, Justin Starr, Kerri Barnett, Kristin Powell, Laurie Haddock, Margaret Corbett, Michelle Lesser, Michelle Shmuel, Naomi Marmol, Pam Del Gatto-Erario, Pat Tarsoly, Rachel Kreiger, Sam Pollenz and Stephanie Hart.

An elated student runs to the microphone where his name was announced as a raffle winner by Hicksville School District Director of Fine and Performaing Arts Chad Wyman.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

A special thanks to Amaka Muir from Broadway Commons; manager Danielle Quigley, Mike Prakash and Susan Koscis at Panera; Mike Ruvolo from Minuteman Press. And our PTA helpers:  Annette Beiner, Bernadette Comiskey, Alyssa Fiorese, Nicole Fragopolous, Linda Gurriere, Marianne Isnardi, Nora Jennings, Erica Mathes, Sharon Olivares, Dina Pinder, Lisa Robertaccio, Allison Salti, Elissa Shapiro, Linda Smith, Blair Stack, Brenda Telesky, and Christine Weih.

Additional appearances were made by the district’s principals and assistant principals: Dr. John Comer, Susan Guiliano, Patrick Harris, Dr. Barbara Mrozik, Laura McConnell, Janine Rossi and Phil Grusenmeyer. Special guest speakers from the administration included Superintendent Marianne Litzman and Assistant Superintendent Anthony Lubrano. And a big “Thank you” to Legislator Rose Walker, who graciously closed the event.

At the close of the three-day event, a few of the key leaders took a moment for a photo op. From left: Board Vice President Brenda Judson, Board Trustee Linda Imbriale, PTA Council President Erin Guida, Superintendent of Schools Marianne Litzman, Legislator Rose Walker and Director of Fine and Performing Arts Chad Wyman.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

Needless to say, an event this large required the dedication and hard work of many, including the district’s supportive parents. The district is thankful for each and every one who made “Hicksville Hits Broadway” a rousing, community-affirming success.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District

