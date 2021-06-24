A Smashing Success-Hicksville Hits Broadway

“In a year filled with obstacles, it was a breath of fresh air for our wonderful art and music students to have an outlet to show how hard they have been working this year,” Hicksville Director of Fine and Performing Arts Chad Wyman said about the three-day student showcase held at Broadway Commons Mall on June 3, 4 and 5. From the Hicksville High School Jazz Ensemble, Winter Guard and String Ensemble to solo vocal and instrumental pieces, mall-goers were treated to performances by more than 130 music students and were able to view over 200 pieces of K-12 artwork from the district’s nine buildings.

In an ongoing partnership with the mall, “Hicksville Hits Broadway” plans were begun months ago by the PTAs, under the leadership of PTA Council President Erin Guida, to provide the opportunity for the district’s fine arts students to have a concert and art exhibit experience when COVID-19 prevented the normal in-school schedule of these events that are so important to budding young musicians and artists.

“Hicksville Schools made a decision very early on to make sure the arts continued unabated in this year of COVID, and to have an event like this that featured our students, teachers and community was truly special,” Wyman said. “I cannot give enough praise to Mrs. Guida and The Hicksville Council of PTA’s for making this possible! BRAVO to all involved!”

The extravaganza included raffles supported by the PTA units at all nine schools, plus the board of education, SEPTA, the Council of PTAs, Hicksville Alumni Association, Hicksville’s Congress of Teachers, Hicksville’s Athletic Booster Club and the Robotics Booster Club.

Informational tables during the event included Hicksville High School’s Class of 2022, the Hicksville Public Library, the Northwest Civic Association, Hicksville High School (HHS) and HMS Robotics, the Robotics Booster Club, the National Art Honor Society students, the HMS Art Club students and the Booster Club.

“We, as a community, needed this uplifting moment, and what brings people together better than art and music…our kids!” Guida said. “It was wonderful to see our district students sharing their talents with our Senior Citizen guests, their parents and the entire community. The success of this event wouldn’t have been possible without the collaboration of so many. On behalf of the Hicksville Council of PTAs, I would like to give a huge shout out to our Supervisor of Fine Arts, Chad Wyman, who created the enthusiasm that led the charge in our partnership. We look forward to our continued partnership that will bring more special events to our community while focusing on the accomplishments of our students.”

The Hicksville Council of PTAs would also like to express its gratitude to teachers Adam Nadler, Beth Garner, Brian Vollmer, Caroline Calleo, Craig Mateyunas, Danielle Donnelly, Jen LaCava, Jennifer Weiss, Jonathan Shmuel, Justin Starr, Kerri Barnett, Kristin Powell, Laurie Haddock, Margaret Corbett, Michelle Lesser, Michelle Shmuel, Naomi Marmol, Pam Del Gatto-Erario, Pat Tarsoly, Rachel Kreiger, Sam Pollenz and Stephanie Hart.

A special thanks to Amaka Muir from Broadway Commons; manager Danielle Quigley, Mike Prakash and Susan Koscis at Panera; Mike Ruvolo from Minuteman Press. And our PTA helpers: Annette Beiner, Bernadette Comiskey, Alyssa Fiorese, Nicole Fragopolous, Linda Gurriere, Marianne Isnardi, Nora Jennings, Erica Mathes, Sharon Olivares, Dina Pinder, Lisa Robertaccio, Allison Salti, Elissa Shapiro, Linda Smith, Blair Stack, Brenda Telesky, and Christine Weih.

Additional appearances were made by the district’s principals and assistant principals: Dr. John Comer, Susan Guiliano, Patrick Harris, Dr. Barbara Mrozik, Laura McConnell, Janine Rossi and Phil Grusenmeyer. Special guest speakers from the administration included Superintendent Marianne Litzman and Assistant Superintendent Anthony Lubrano. And a big “Thank you” to Legislator Rose Walker, who graciously closed the event.

Needless to say, an event this large required the dedication and hard work of many, including the district’s supportive parents. The district is thankful for each and every one who made “Hicksville Hits Broadway” a rousing, community-affirming success.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District