Curran Announces Summer Youth Employment Program

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran recently announced that the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) is providing funding to the Nassau County Department of Social Services (DSS) to provide an abbreviated Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) for eligible youth ages 16 to 20 years. The DSS partnered with various Nassau County departments to place over 75 youth in various jobs.

“The county-run Summer Youth Employment Program connects young residents with paid job placements. The program gives young people education, training and support services while allowing them explore career paths,” Curran said. “Outstanding young adults have come through this program in past years, and I can’t wait to seeing this year’s group put their talents to work.”

Exposure to work settings and connecting youth to jobs are key components of Nassau’s SYEP. The program helps youth enhance their work history and employability through education and training workshops that provide job-readiness and work-related skills. The program will also help youth develop their social capital by connecting with potential employers. DSS identified the youth by collaborating with local schools, and DSS foster care agencies.

Social Services Commissioner Nancy Nunziata stated, “The program is a wonderful opportunity for our youth to earn money and develop job skills necessary for their future success. We are grateful to OTDA for providing the additional funding in order that county youth can benefit from this worthwhile program.”

—Submitted by the office of the Nassau County Executive