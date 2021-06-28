Burns Avenue Students Connect With Overseas Troops

Students at Hicksville’s Burns Avenue Elementary School are connecting with U.S. troops overseas. Back in November, in-person learners in first through fifth grade wrote letters and colored pictures of positivity and gratitude to troops in honor of Veterans Day.



The letters were mailed to Colonel Brian Mayer, who was on a year-long deployment to Ali Al Salem Air Base as a maintenance group commander in Kuwait. In May, students received a thank you note in the mail, as well as a picture of Colonel Mayer with his troops holding the cards from the Burns Avenue students. Colonel Mayer wrote in part, “The smiles and joy we got when we read these pictures made us understand again why we are here, for the love of our country and for the people like the students of Burns Avenue Elementary.”

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District