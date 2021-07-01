Man Arrested For Attempted Robbery In Hicksville

The Second Squad reports the arrest of a New Cassel man for an incident that occurred on Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:15 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, a 57-year-old female was sitting in her parked car at 182 West Old Country Rd. when 27-year-old defendant Jose Ordonez-Bonilla approached the driver side window with a knife and demanded her purse. The female victim refused to comply and the defendant fled the scene on foot, running northbound on Newbridge Road. The victim followed the defendant in her vehicle, before losing sight of him and then contacted police.

A subsequent investigation involving detectives identified Ordonez-Bonilla as the person responsible. He was located on June 13, 2021 at 678 Union Ave. in New Cassel and placed into custody without incident.

Ordonez-Bonilla is charged first-degree robbery, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on June 14 in Mineola.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department