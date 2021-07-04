Hicksville Water District Staff Finds And Returns Wallet to Resident

Members of the Hicksville Water District (HWD) staff recently made a surprising discovery which helped make a resident’s day when a crew of staff members went out to replace a missing valve cover on Jerusalem Avenue.

When they looked into the valve, they noticed that a lost wallet had made its way inside. Luckily, the wallet’s owner’s identification was inside and crew members Adam Geslak and Ben Deguida brought it to her home. The resident was thrilled when Geslak and Deguida returned her wallet and expressed her gratitude, as she had been looking for the wallet for about a month.

“We at the Hicksville Water District understand that our ultimate goal is to help our neighbors,” said Commissioner Karl Schweitzer. “The actions taken by our crew serve as a perfect example of our willingness to go out of our way to serve our residents however possible, even if it is not related to water service. It also serves as a reminder of our staff members’ honesty, and all of our commissioners are proud to call them our own.”

-Submitted by the Hicksville Water District