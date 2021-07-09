Galilei Galileo Dante Alighieri Scholarship Winner

Peter Sarandrea of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy, Galileo Galilei Lodge #2253 was proud to present to the Hicksville High School graduate, Sabrina Spina the Dante Alighieri Scholarship Award in memory of Dorothy Sarandrea. She has received this scholarship for her hard work in Italian studies.
(Photo courtesy of the Order Sons and
Daughters of Italy, Galileo Galilei Lodge #2253)

