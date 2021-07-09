School News Galilei Galileo Dante Alighieri Scholarship Winner By Hicksville News Staff - July 9, 2021 0 29 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Peter Sarandrea of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy, Galileo Galilei Lodge #2253 was proud to present to the Hicksville High School graduate, Sabrina Spina the Dante Alighieri Scholarship Award in memory of Dorothy Sarandrea. She has received this scholarship for her hard work in Italian studies.(Photo courtesy of the Order Sons andDaughters of Italy, Galileo Galilei Lodge #2253)