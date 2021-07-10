Twins Graduate As Part Of Hicksville High School Class Of 2021

Fraternal twins David and Rachel Katz recently graduated from Hicksville High School as members of the Class of 2021. Both Katzes were involved in numerous activities throughout their underclassmen lives.

Rachel was an active participant in National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Natural Helpers, English Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. She was on the Hicksville High school girls basketball team and currently works at the Boys and Girls Club, where she tutors children.

David was very involved in sports throughout high school such as track and wrestling. He loves history, science and English. He is currently an exemplary employee at Blaze Pizza. Both are headed to Nassau Community College in the fall, where Rachel plans to major in education while her sibling is targeting finance and sociology.

-Submitted by the Katz family