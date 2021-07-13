Bethpage Man Arrested For Shooting In Hicksville

Eighth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Bethpage man for a shooting that occurred on June 26 at 10:45 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, police were called to a 7-11 in Hicksville for a man who collapsed in pain from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his right hip and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Upon further investigation it was confirmed that 18-year-old Mathew Escarria did exit his vehicle and fired five rounds at the victim, striking him once in the hip. The defendant then fled the scene on Jerusalem Avenue. He was identified, located and placed under arrest.

Escarria is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree attempted murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on June 28 in Mineola.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department