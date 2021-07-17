Hicksville Seniors Celebrated With Car Parade

By
Hicksville News Staff
-
0
5

Seniors at Hicksville High School were celebrated by high school staff on Monday, June 7 with a car parade.

Hicksville Class of 2021 car parade took place on Division Avenue
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

Teachers and staff members lined up along Division Avenue outside of the high school. As decorated cars drove by, teachers waved, held posters, played music and cheered on the graduating students. Principal Raymond Williams also stood along the road to congratulate each car that passed by.

Hicksville Class of 2021 car parade took place on Monday, June 7
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

The parade marked a celebration for seniors, just weeks ahead of graduation.

Class of 2021 took part in a car parade prior to the June 26 commencement at Hicksville High School Stadium
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

-Submitted by Hicksville Public Schools

