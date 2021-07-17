Hicksville Seniors Celebrated With Car Parade

Seniors at Hicksville High School were celebrated by high school staff on Monday, June 7 with a car parade.

Teachers and staff members lined up along Division Avenue outside of the high school. As decorated cars drove by, teachers waved, held posters, played music and cheered on the graduating students. Principal Raymond Williams also stood along the road to congratulate each car that passed by.

The parade marked a celebration for seniors, just weeks ahead of graduation.

-Submitted by Hicksville Public Schools