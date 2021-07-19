Hicksville High School Honored By Long Island Music Hall Of Fame

Hicksville High School was named a winner of the fifth annual High School Music Department Recognition Program presented by the Long Island Music Hall of Fame (LIMHoF).



The 2021 awards shifted to a virtual application process for the first time. The Hicksville High School Chamber Singers submitted a video performance to be reviewed by a panel of music educators. As a result, Hicksville was one of 12 high schools on Long Island to be honored for 2021. The High School Music Department Recognition Program is designed to identify Long Island high school music programs that are creating notable experiences for their students, while incorporating national and New York State standards for the arts in creative and meaningful ways.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District