Shootout For Soldiers 2021

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the town board will host the 7th Annual “Shootout for Soldiers” 24-Hour Lacrosse Benefit Game at the Town of Oyster Bay’s Field of Dreams, located on Old Sunrise Highway in Massapequa. This year’s round-the-clock event begins on the morning of July 22 at 9 a.m. and continues non-stop for 24 hours until July 23 at 9 a.m. The event benefits veterans and active duty military personnel. The Long Island Air Force Association will conduct a special ceremony on July 22 at 5 p.m. to honor Vietnam veterans and present them with medals that commemorate their service in the conflict. Adding to the spectacle, will be a parachute landing on the field conducted by thAe “All Veterans Group,” which will deliver the official ball.

“Shootout for Soldiers is a terrific game that provides local lacrosse players a chance to enjoy a sport they love in a unique way while also raising charitable funds to support the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces,” Saladino said. “Whether you enjoy lacrosse or are just looking for a fun-family event, I invite residents to be a part of the festivities.”

The charitable funds raised at Shootout for Soldiers will benefit the Army Ranger Lead the Way Fund, the Long Island Air Force Association, Team Red White and Blue and the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund.

The event features 24 continuous 1-hour sessions. The score is cumulative, resulting in unique scores for a lacrosse game with totals reaching into the hundreds. Participants include children, adults, seniors, youth, high school, college players and veterans. Teams that accommodate players with special needs are also scheduled to play.

For more information, visit www.shootoutforsoldiers.com or contact Harry Jacobs at longisland@shootoutforsoldiers.com or at 516-315-3002.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay