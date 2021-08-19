Roslyn’s My Father’s Place To Benefit From COVID-19 Relief Grant

Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-Long Island, Queens) recently announced that 94 live entertainment venues on Long Island will receive a total of more than $51 million from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants program (SVOG). Since the pandemic began, Suozzi has been a strong advocate for the establishment of the relief program, rallying with venue operators across New York in calling for relief for live venues.

The SVOG program was initially plagued by technical challenges, which have since greatly improved. In Congress, Suozzi routinely advocated for improvements to the program. His efforts were successful, and the SBA has now approved 9,884 grants nationally, including 1,142 in New York and 94 on Long Island. Grants will continue to be distributed on a rolling basis.

“On March 22, 2020, non-essential businesses in New York shut down. The reopening and recovery of businesses has been uneven ever since,” Suozzi said. “I am relieved that the Small Business Administration heeded our call to improve and expedite the approval process to deliver this critical aid to impacted businesses as soon as possible. Local businesses like these contribute too much to the spirit and culture of our communities and economy for us to do nothing.”

Local businesses that will benefit from the SVOG program include the Landmark on Main Street and Soundview Cinemas in Port Washington, My Father’s Place in Roslyn, along with talent and booking agencies, event planners, and entertainment, film and television production companies in Bayville, Great Neck, Locust Valley, Plainview, Port Washington and Roslyn.

“Landmark on Main Street is so relieved to have finally received our SVOG. It was a very long time in the works, and it will help put us back on our feet as we emerge from the pandemic. We deeply appreciate Congressman Suozzi and his staff’s time and efforts to advocate for us and our fellow arts presenters. I know this would not have happened without him,” Laura Mogul, Executive Director of Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington, said.

“Thank you to Congressman Suozzi for all his tireless dedication on behalf of helping my Father’s Place continue to operate. It’s a miracle come true,” Michael “Eppy” Epstein, owner of My Father’s Place in Roslyn, said.

—Submitted by Congressman Tom Suozzi’s office