Hicksville Public Schools Welcome Back Students

Hicksville Public Schools welcomed back students for the 2021-22 school year on
Sept. 1.
Students at East Street School gave a “thumbs-up” to show their excitement of being back in the classroom after summer break.(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)
Students arrived at their buildings, eager to meet their new teachers and classmates. The excitement of being back in the classroom was apparent, even behind face masks. The district wishes all of its students and staff a successful school year.
East Street students sat socially-distant in music class on the first day of school. (Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)
Students at Burns Avenue School returned to the classroom for the first day on Sept. 1.(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)
Burns Avenue students listened to a story read by their teacher on the first day. (Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)
Dutch Lane students colored first day of school photos.(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)
Pre-K students at Woodland Elementary School as they entered the building on the first day of school. (Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)
—Submitted by the Hicksville School District
