Go Gold With The Sarah Grace Foundation For Childhood Cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and The Sarah Grace Foundation for Children With Cancer, Inc. is ensuring that everyone knows how they can support their mission and these children this year.

As an all-volunteer charity, the foundation has worked with thousands of children and their families over the last 18 years, providing numerous programs in an effort to help combat the struggles of this horrific disease.

“Every year, over 4,000 children die from cancer,” Foundation Executive Director Matt Weippert said. “Roughly 46 children are diagnosed every day. We are all too familiar with their pain and their struggle and we’re committed to doing all we can to improve their lives even a little bit.”

A gold ribbon is the worldwide symbol of childhood cancer awareness and all the members of the foundation are asking that as many people as possible “Go Gold For Our Children” this year and wear a ribbon at some point during the month of September. For just a $10 donation, you can order your own ribbon on the foundation website. Your donation directly supports the programs the foundation runs to support children and their families, such as their hospital Book Carts and toys for families during the holiday season.

The foundation is currently in the process of their Sizzling Summer Bake-LESS Cake Sale, where you can make a donation for the price of a traditional bake sale purchase. This year, in lieu of their standard backpacks filled with school supplies, the Foundation supplied families with gift cards to stores such as Target and Staples so they could purchase the back to school supplies they needed. Over the last year, they have also continued to support families with rent and grocery expenses, while partnering with the New York Mets to supply local hospitals with tickets to various Mets home games over the course of the season.

As the weather gets cooler, the volunteers at the Sarah Grace Foundation are looking ahead to other programs, including their Halloween Trick or Treat goodie bags, which are sent to hospitals across the Long Island-New York area for all the children. They are currently planning their holiday toy drive again, as well as their annual Holiday Extravaganza, where you can purchase tickets for a chance to win various prizes every day of the month of November.

“The last year and the pandemic have been hard for everyone, but especially so on these families who were already struggling,” Weippert said. “Your support means the world to both us and to these families, and as we look ahead to the holidays and our plans for 2022, including the return of our annual Night of Laughter—we hope that we can continue to count on that support.”

The foundation continues to sell washable face masks on their website, in both child and adult sizes. The masks are gray with a purple heart and purple writing, and are adjustable. You can purchase those, along with a gold ribbon pin or gold ribbon magnet, on their website www.thesarahgracefoundation.org.

For additional information about The Sarah Grace Foundation visit their website or contact them at 516-433-9745.

—Submitted by the Sarah Grace Foundation for Childhood Cancer