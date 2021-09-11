Two Men Arrested For Stealing From Hicksville Post Office

The Second Squad reports the arrest of two males for an incident that occurred on Aug. 30 at 4 a.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, the Second Squad was assisting a United States Postal Inspectors investigation regarding larcenies of mail from their Hicksville location. During their investigation, two male suspects arrived at the post office located at 185 West John St. in a BMW. One subject entered the building and used a stolen United States Postal Service-issued master key to remove the contents of the mailboxes.

Detectives and Postal Inspectors attempted to place the subject in custody. The subject began violently resisting and used a sharp object to cut a postal inspector on his face and body. After a brief struggle, 26-year-old defendant Romy Fabr of Queens was taken into custody. Detectives and Postal Inspectors then approached the BMW and after complying with verbal commands, 22-year-old defendant Jahki Hawkins of the Bronx exited and was taken into custody without further incident. The postal inspector was transported to an area hospital for treatment of lacerations to his eye, face, leg and arm.

Fabre has been charged with second-degree assault, third-and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal tampering, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny. Hawkins has been charged with third-degree unlawful possession of personal ID, fourth-degree criminal facilitation and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Both were arraigned on Aug. 31 at Hempstead’s First District Court.

