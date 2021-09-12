Town Of Oyster Bay 2021 General Tax Collection Is Closed

Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey P. Pravato wishes to notify town residents that the 2021 General Tax Collection Warrant has been closed and all related records have been turned over to the Nassau County Treasurer.

The original warrant specified that $594,937,586.96 was to be collected to support Nassau County, Town of Oyster Bay and special tax districts. Assessment reductions and tax cancellations amounted to $2,556,680.53 (0.43 percent). Nassau County’s portion was $270,479,918.46 (45 percent). The Town of Oyster Bay’s portion was $106,452,125.77 (18 percent) and the special tax district’s portion was $205,125,858.25 (35 percent).

A list of unpaid properties was reported to the County Treasurer, amounting to $10,323,003.95 (1.7 percent).

Pravato noted that property owners with delinquent taxes will be contacted by the Nassau County Treasurer. The treasurer’s office can be contacted at 1 West St, in Mineola at 516-571-2090. Home owners will unpaid taxes will be receiving letters specifying taxes owed along with applicable penalties and late payment fees.

Pravato added “The 2021-22 School Tax collection will begin Oct. 1 and the final day to pay without penalty is Nov. 10. Residents can expect to receive a tax bill in the mail the first week in October. Tax amounts due will not be available until Oct. 1. The tax office has resumed in person access to Town Hall North in Oyster Bay and Town Hall South in Massapequa and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Residents with any questions may contact the receiver’s office by email (receiveroftaxes@oysterbay-ny.gov) or at 516-624-6400.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay