Homeless Man Arrested For Menacing

The Nassau County Police Department reports the arrest of homeless man for Menacing that occurred on Friday, Sept. 10, at 8:30 p.m. in Hicksville.

According top police, while supervising intensified patrols around houses of worship a Nassau County Deputy Inspector observed a male waving a PVC pipe with a knife attached to it at the Holy Trinity Greek Fair located at the intersection of Field Avenue and New South Road. The Deputy Inspector gave verbal commands to drop the weapon and Eighth Precinct officers responded and placed the defendant into police custody without further incident.

Sixty-one-year-old defendant Gabriel Santiago-Cruz is charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Nassau County Police Department continues to provide continued vigilance and enhanced patrols during mass gatherings and at houses of worship all throughout Nassau County.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department