Hicksville Water District Begins Fall Flushing On Sept. 26

Vital maintenance practice concludes on Oct. 1

The Hicksville Water District (HWD) will be flushing water mains throughout its service area as a part of its regular Distribution System Maintenance Program starting on Sept. 26 and going through Oct. 1 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The flushing will be focused in the southeast section of the district service area, between Jerusalem Avenue and South Oyster Bay Road and South of Old Country Road. Residents should remember that their water is absolutely safe to drink during this period.

“Flushing our water mains is an important maintenance practice that we perform at the district,” HWD Chairman Karl Schweitzer said. “It helps us remove harmless deposits of sediment that have built up in our water mains over time to ensure our water remains of the highest quality. While flushing is underway, residents may experience pressure variations as well as temporary instances of discolored water, but please note that the water always remains safe to drink.”

This maintenance program is designed to remove any accumulation of dissolved materials which may have settled in the water mains. Slight water pressure variations or discolored water conditions may occur, and water uses such as laundering of clothes may be affected due to coloration of water. If the water in your homes does become discolored, it can be solved quickly by running your cold-water faucets until the water clears up. The flushing program is also important because it provides an opportunity for the district to check for leaks, test water pressure, determine the water’s pH level and color and make exact calculations on rates of water flow.

—Submitted by the Hicksville Water District