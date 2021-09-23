Legislator Arnold W. Drucker Attends 18th Annual Hicksville Street Fair

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined Hicksville residents on Sunday, Sept. 19 for the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce’s 18th annual Street Fair.



The event featured a craft and merchandise bazaar with more than 80 vendors; a food court, a rock-climbing wall, inflatable rides for children, a live DJ, and more.

“The Hicksville Street Fair is a joyous celebration of the diversity and entrepreneurial spirit that makes this such a vibrant hub of commerce and culture in our region,” Drucker said. “It’s always a pleasure to meet with the residents and businesspeople contribute so much to making Hicksville such a special place to live, work and raise a family.”

– Submitted by the office of Legislator Arnold W. Drucker