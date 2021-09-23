Legislator Arnold W. Drucker Attends 18th Annual Hicksville Street Fair

By
Hicksville News Staff
-
0
8

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined Hicksville residents on Sunday, Sept. 19 for the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce’s 18th annual Street Fair.

Legislator Arnold W. Drucker with Vision Long Island Executive Director Eric Alexander and his team during the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce’s 18th annual Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 19.(Photo courtesy of the Office of Legislator Arnold W. Drucker)


The event featured a craft and merchandise bazaar with more than 80 vendors; a food court, a rock-climbing wall, inflatable rides for children, a live DJ, and more.

Legislator Drucker on stage during the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce’s 18th annual Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 19.(Photo courtesy of the Office of Legislator Arnold W. Drucker)

“The Hicksville Street Fair is a joyous celebration of the diversity and entrepreneurial spirit that makes this such a vibrant hub of commerce and culture in our region,” Drucker said. “It’s always a pleasure to meet with the residents and businesspeople contribute so much to making Hicksville such a special place to live, work and raise a family.”

– Submitted by the office of Legislator Arnold W. Drucker

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply