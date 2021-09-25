Hicksville Students Selected As All-State Musician Alternates

Two students from Hicksville High School, Brandon Baade and Samantha Mason, were selected by the New York State School Music Association as alternates for the 2021 All-State Music Conference.



Baade was selected for the euphonium and Mason for the flute.

All-State musicians are the top students from school music departments across New York. Baade and Mason are among the thousands of students who auditioned for the conference by participating in solo evaluation festivals last spring.

The All-State Conference will take place in Rochester from Dec. 2-5.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District