Hicksville Students Selected As All-State Musician Alternates

Two students from Hicksville High School, Brandon Baade and Samantha Mason, were selected by the New York State School Music Association as alternates for the 2021 All-State Music Conference.

Brandon Baade and Samantha Mason (right)
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)


Baade was selected for the euphonium and Mason for the flute.
All-State musicians are the top students from school music departments across New York. Baade and Mason are among the thousands of students who auditioned for the conference by participating in solo evaluation festivals last spring.


From left: Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Anthony Lubrano, band teacher Jonathan Shmuel, Brandon Baade, Samantha Mason, Supervisor of Fine Arts Chad Wyman and High School Principal Raymond Williams.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

The All-State Conference will take place in Rochester from Dec. 2-5.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District

