Hicksville Woman Arrested For Robbery At Local 7-11

Eighth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Hicksville woman for a robbery that occurred on Sept. 9 at 6:56 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, a male victim called 911 to report a robbery that occurred at 7-11 located at 11 East Old Country Rd. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a female subject had grabbed cash from an employee’s hand. Two employees confronted the subject and a physical altercation ensued. During the struggle, the subject punched a male employee in the eye. The subject reached into her purse while threatening the use of a weapon and stated she would shoot both employees, before fleeing the store on foot with the cash register drawer.

An investigation by police involving video surveillance identified 23-year-old Joann Wax as the person responsible. A short time later she was located and placed under arrest.

Nassau County Police ambulance responded to evaluate the victim who refused medical attention. Wax is charged with first, second, third-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree grand larceny. She was arraigned when medically practical.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department