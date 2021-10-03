Legislator Drucker Celebrates Diwali Mela In Hicksville

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) recently celebrated Diwali Mela with the members of Hicksville’s AsaMai Hindu Temple.



One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali is a celebration of the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. During Sunday’s festival, Diwali lights were illuminated in accordance with the tradition of brightly lighting temples, homes, shops and office buildings during the observance.

“Hicksville’s vibrant and growing Hindu community is at the core of Nassau County’s rich cultural tapestry, and it was my pleasure to join in this joyous celebration of enlightenment and hope,” Drucker said. “I wish all who are observing a very happy Diwali and thank the organizers of this festival for their dedication to community-building efforts like these.”

-Submitted by the Office of Legislator Arnold W. Drucker

.