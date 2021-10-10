VFW Announces The Following Youth Scholarship Programs

Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest

• Open to all middle school students in the 6th, 7th and 8th Grades

• Public, private, parochial or home school

• Students must draft a 300–400-word typewritten essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief

• This year’s theme is “How Can I be a Good American”

• Students must submit their essay and 2021-22 Patriot’s Pen Entry Form to their nearest local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post by Oct. 31



• Awards are given out on the post, district, department (state) and national level.

• The First-Place award on the National Level for the Patriot’s Pen Contest is $5,000 Scholarship

• Other awards are given to the National 2nd place through 53rd place winners

• Students interested in participating should visit www.vfw.org and click on the “Community” tab followed by the “Youth and Education” tab which will then bring you the “Youth Scholarship” tab. Under the “Youth Scholarship” tab the student will find the current Patriot’s Pen 2021-22 Entry Form.

• Entry Forms can also be found by visiting VFW Post 9592’s Webpage at www.vfw9592.org. Look for the link on the homepage.

• Please follow the instructions on the entry form along with additional eligibility requirements and rules.

• All entries must be received by your local VFW Post by Oct. 31



Voice Of Democracy Audio/Essay Contest

• Open to all high school students in the 9th, 10th 11th and 12th grades

• Public, private, parochial or home school

• Students are provided a unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a patriotic–themed recorded essay.

• This year’s theme is “America–Where do we go from here?”

• Students are required to complete a 3–5-minute recording of their essay and submit it on a flash drive or by a shareable file via e-mail to their local VFW Post by Oct. 31

• Students must also submit their typewritten essay and contest entry form along with their recording.

• Awards are given out on the post, district, department (state) and national level.

• The First-Award on the national Level for the Voice of Democracy contest is a $30,000 Scholarship and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, DC

• Other scholarships on the national level range from $1,000-$16,000

• Students interested in participating should visit www.vfw.org and click on the “Community” tab followed by the “Youth and Education” tab which will then bring you the “Youth Scholarship” tab. Under the “Youth Scholarship” tab the student will find the current Voice of Democracy 2021-22 entry form along with additional eligibility requirements and rules.

• Entry forms can also be found by visiting VFW Post 9592’s webpage at www.vfw9592.org. Look for the link on the homepage.

• Please follow the instructions on the Entry Form

• All entries must be received by your local VFW post by Oct. 31

— Submitted by the VFW Post 9592 Of Levittown And Island Trees